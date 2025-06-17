MHA to facilitate career progression of ex-Agniveers

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) The Union Home Ministry has been tasked with "coordinating activities for further progression" of ex-Agniveers after their term with the armed forces ends, according to a government notification.

The Centre amended the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961 by the Gazette notification on Monday.

The amendment has inserted a new point in the second schedule under the Department of States of the Union Home Ministry "coordinating activities for further progression of Ex-Agniveers", the notification said.

With this amendment, the work relating to coordinating activities for further progression of ex-Agniveer has been assigned to the Union Home Ministry, sources said.

For coordinating and monitoring further progression of ex-Agniveers, there will be an online portal, they said.

The MHA will coordinate with various ministries and departments of government of India and also with state and UT governments to facilitate career progression of Agniveers who exit after completing four years in the armed forces.

In June 2022, the government rolled out the Agnipath recruitment scheme with an aim to bring down the age profile of the three services.

Under the scheme, candidates between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 who get selected are enrolled in Army, Air Force and Navy as Agniveers for a period of four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years while the remaining 75 per cent exit.

The government has already reserved 10 per cent of jobs for ex-Agniveers in all future appointments of constables in the 11-lakh-strong Central Armed Police Forces like CRPF, BSF, CISF, SSB, etc.

The CAPFs recruit around 10-12 thousand personnel in constable ranks.

No physical test would be required for recruitment of the former Agniveers into the paramilitary forces as such tests have already been done by the Army. They will just need a physical fitness certificate, officials had said.

Various central government agencies and departments have also announced plans to recruit former Agniveers.