MHA to participate in Special Campaign 4.0 for cleanliness

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to actively participate in the Special Campaign 4.0 for cleanliness and disposal of pending matters for a month beginning October 2.

The special campaign organised in the MHA is focused on sustainable and environment friendly work places along with disposal of pending references from Members of Parliaments, references from state governments, parliament assurances, inter-ministerial consultations, public grievances and appeals and better record management, according to an official release.

The special campaign 4.0 is being monitored at the highest level in the ministry. The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Central Police Organisations (CPOs) have been emphasised the importance of special campaign 4.0 and are encouraged to work in a concerted manner for best results as per the parameters identified.

Drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to institutionalise 'Swachhata' and minimise pendency in government, MHA under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah is fully committed to actively participant in the Special Campaign 4.0, the release said.

The special campaign will have two phases- preparation Phase (September 15-30 and implementation phase (October 2-31). The campaign is being conducted by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).

A total of 4613 'Swachhta' campaigns have been conducted at various sites by the ministry with special focus on field and outstation offices having public interface. A total of 1,04,483 sq. ft. of space has been freed in the offices of CAPFs.

An intra-Ministry portal has been developed, wherein all the divisions within the MHA upload data related to the special campaign. This has been one of the best practices of MHA for coordinating with all the divisions efficiently, thereby, facilitating in acquiring correct data without any delay, the release said.