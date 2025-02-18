MHA transfers security cover of CRPF DG

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has transferred the security cover of CRPF chief G P Singh from the CISF to his force, official sources said on Tuesday.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had written to the ministry sometime ago, seeking for the change.

Singh, a 1991-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, took over as the CRPF director general (DG) in January.

He was under a Z-category central security cover provided by the armed commandos of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for years, keeping in view his stints in his cadre-state Assam and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The CRPF DG is now being guarded by the VIP security wing of his force, after the MHA transferred the job to it from the CISF. The transfer was necessary for logistical, operational and administrative purposes, the sources told PTI.

Singh's security cover remains the same -- Z-category protection in the northeastern states and Jammu and Kashmir, and a lower Y-plus cover in the rest of the country.

The CRPF high-risk dignitaries protection wing had taken charge of the DG's security during his recent tour to Naxal violence-affected areas of Chhattisgarh and some other locations, his first visits to field formations after taking over. PTI NES RC