MHADA allows Rohit Sharma’s school to continue use of cricket facility

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has agreed to allow use of the turf and football nets at a Mumbai school where cricketer Rohit Sharma played as a student, days after demolishing the facility following complaints of commercial exploitation.

Earlier this week, MHADA officials tore down the turf and football nets at the Swami Vivekananda School in Gorai after complaints that the facility was being used commercially.

The facility had been in use for 29 years and played a crucial role in shaping young cricketers, including Rohit Sharma, who trained there as a budding cricketer.

“After an assurance by those concerned that there will be no commercial use of the facility, we have renewed lease of the facility for one more year,” said Milind Borikar, IAS, Vice Chairman and Chief Officer, Mumbai Board of MHADA.

The school has informed that it will set up the cricket nets again, Borikar told a news agency.

Dronacharya awardee Dinesh Lad, who is credited with spotting Rohit, denied that the facility was used for commercial purposes.

"There were many complaints regarding the use of the playground that was allotted for the use of the school's students. There were complaints that the school authorities had erected big nets and were commercially exploiting the space,” an official of the housing agency said.