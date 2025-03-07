MHADA allows Rohit Sharma's school to continue use of cricket facility

Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has agreed to allow use of the turf and football nets at a Mumbai school where cricketer Rohit Sharma played as a student, days after demolishing the facility following complaints of commercial exploitation.

Earlier this week, MHADA officials tore down the turf and football nets at the Swami Vivekananda School in Gorai after complaints that the facility was being used commercially.

The facility had been in use for 29 years and played a crucial role in shaping young cricketers, including Rohit Sharma, who trained there as a budding cricketer.

"After an assurance by those concerned that there will be no commercial use of the facility, we have renewed lease of the facility for one more year," said Milind Borikar, IAS, Vice Chairman and Chief Officer, Mumbai Board of MHADA.

The school has informed that it will set up the cricket nets again, Borikar told PTI.

Dronacharya awardee Dinesh Lad, who is credited with spotting Rohit, denied that the facility was used for commercial purposes.

"There were many complaints regarding the use of the playground that was allotted for the use of the school's students. There were complaints that the school authorities had erected big nets and were commercially exploiting the space," an official of the housing agency said.

In a release issued late Friday evening, the MHADA said it has granted a one-year No Objection Certificate (NOC) to install a turf and construct a nylon net shed on the sports ground allotted to the school.

The extension was granted after an assurance from the school's managing trustee that the facility would not be used for commercial purposes.

"The school has given a commitment that the net shed will not be used for any commercial activities. After the school's trustees agreed to comply with all regulations, the one-year NOC was approved," the MHADA said in the release.

Pointing out that the MHADA had originally leased the plot only for use by students, the Mumbai Board clarified that the playground must strictly be used for student-related academic and sports activities.

"However, the NOC is granted strictly for student use only and not for commercial purposes. The board has explicitly directed the school administration not to engage in any unauthorized commercial use of the net shed on the ground," the release said.

As per the release, the Swami Vivekananda Shikshan Vikas Mandal Trust was allocated 5,875.60 sq metres of plots -- 2,567.00 sq m for school construction and 3,308.60 sq m for a playground -- under a lease agreement dated December 16, 1994.

The school had previously submitted requests in 2022, seeking permission to install a turf and a nylon net shed on the adjacent playground, and in response to it, the Mumbai Board had issued an NOC on December 1, 2023, for one year, with a condition prohibiting commercial use of the facility, it said.

The Mumbai Board had received complaints regarding commercial usage of the net shed playground, and MHADA had issued a notice instructing the school to remove the net shed after completion of one year.

"When the institution failed to comply and did not dismantle the structure, MHADA, with police assistance, removed the net shed on March 5 and 6," the release said. PTI VT KK NP