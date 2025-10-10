MHADA executive engineer caught taking bribe of Rs 40,000

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested an executive engineer of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000, an official said on Friday.

Ranjit Balasaheb Chavan (50), who works in the civil engineering department of MHADA’s Bandra division, was caught on Thursday, the ACB official said.

According to the anti-graft body, Chavan had initially demanded Rs 4 lakh to spare a person who has built an unauthorised structure at his house and runs a paying guest business. He then brought it down to Rs 2 lakh.

The 62-year-old man alerted the ACB as he didn’t want to pay the bribe.

After verifying the complaint, the ACB laid a trap and caught Chavan red-handed while accepting the first instalment of Rs 40,000 from the complainant, the official said.

A case has been registered against Chavan under the Prevention of Corruption Act. PTI ZA NR