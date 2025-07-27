MHADA official booked for abetment of suicide after wife hangs self in Kandivali flat

Mumbai, Jul 27 (PTI) A senior MHADA official was booked on Sunday for abetment of suicide after his wife hanged herself in their flat in Kandivali in north Mumbai, a police official said.

Renu Katare (42) allegedly committed suicide in her flat in Silver Oak building in Lokhandwala in Kandivali East on Saturday evening, the Samata Nagar police station official said.

"On the complaint of her brother Sachin Sejal (45), we have lodged an FIR against her husband Bapu Shivaji Katare, who is the deputy registrar of state-run MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority), and her mother-in-law Yamabai Katare under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," the official said.

"On the day of the incident, Renu Katare had called up her family doctor and told him that her family members were harassing her. She later disconnected the call. The doctor alerted her (maternal) kin after she did not pick up his calls post the initial conversation. Renu's family members arrived here from Pune and found out she had ended her life," he said.

The deceased's brother has alleged that she was being harassed by her husband and mother-in-law for dowry, the official said.

"All these claims are being verified as part of the probe into the case," he added. PTI ZA BNM