MHADA survey shows 60 of 62 hoardings in its properties sans nod

Mumbai, Jun 14 (PTI) A survey by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) found that 60 out of 62 hoardings installed in its properties do not have the state-run body's 'no objection certificate' (NOC).

In a release issued on Friday, MHADA said the survey was conducted on the directives of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The move comes in view of the May13 hoarding collapse in Ghatkopar, which killed 17 persons and injured more than 70.

In the past two months, MHADA has issued notices to owners of unauthorized hoardings demanding their immediate removal and also warned that non-compliance will lead to enforced dismantling of these structures with the help of the BMC, the release said.

It said these hoardings were installed with nod from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation but lacked MHADA's approval, which prompted immediate corrective action.

"The BMC has issued show cause notices to advertisers, requiring them to submit MHADA's NOC within a specified period. Failure to comply will result in the revocation of advertising permits and legal action under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act 1888," the release said.

The release also said the MHADA and BMC had jointly removed a 40 feet by 40 feet hoarding that had been erected at Shubh Jeevan Cooperative Housing Society in Juhu without NOC from MHADA.

"We are committed to ensuring compliance with regulatory standards and protecting public spaces from unauthorized structures. This operation underscores our dedication to public safety. The safety of our citizens is paramount," said Sanjeev Jaiswal, vice president and chief executive officer of MHADA.