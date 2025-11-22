Mhaje Ghar scheme is your first and last chance to regularise houses: Goa CM to people

Panaji, Nov 22 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday appealed people to take benefit of the `Mhaje Ghar' scheme to regularise old houses constructed on government lands, community lands and also those built under the 20-point-program.

Addressing government officials on `Mhaje Ghar Yojana and Reforms in the Revenue Department,' Sawant said the state government has tweaked existing laws to ensure that those who own houses built during the Portuguese period do not face demolition.

The intention was to ensure that original Goans who built houses on government lands, community-owned lands (known as communidades) or under the 20-point program should not fear demolition, he said.

Some owners of houses built during the 20-point program of the erstwhile Congress government do not have the legal title in their name.

The Mhaje Ghar scheme, which is an amalgamation of six different initiatives, provides solace to original Goans, Sawant further said.

The scheme was notified by the state government earlier this month, and those who want to take benefit of it must submit their applications within six months, the chief minister said.

This was the "first and last chance" to regularise these houses, Sawant said, adding, "If you don't do it now, and if in future you have to face demolition due to a court order, the government will not be able to help you.

Forms for the scheme have been distributed in all the 40 Assembly constituencies, he said.

The scheme also provides relief to those who were displaced for government projects and allotted flats by the state government, the CM said, adding that such flat owners will be able to have ownership of their property along with the land where they are currently staying by paying a small fee. PTI RPS KRK