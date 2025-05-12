Naresh Mhaske accuses Sanjay Raut of speaking Pakistan's language

Thane: Shiv Sena leader Naresh Mhaske on Monday demanded a probe against Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut for allegedly spreading misinformation about the Indian Army and casting doubts on 'Operation Sindoor'.

Raut, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, was speaking "Pakistan's language", he alleged.

"The Indian Army belongs to the country and not to any political party. It deserves complete trust of every citizen," said Mhaske, MP from Thane.

Raut on Sunday criticised the Narendra Modi government for agreeing to an understanding with Pakistan just when `there was a chance to teach the neighbouring country a lesson'.

It was done on the directions of US President Donald Trump and also to save some industrialists in Gujarat, he claimed.