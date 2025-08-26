Mhow's military college taps AI, other technologies to help armed forces deal with conflicts

Mhow (MP), Aug 26 (PTI) The Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE) in Madhya Pradesh is providing various solutions to armed forces through modern technologies, which will help them give a befitting reply to the enemy in future conflicts, an official said on Tuesday.

The college based in cantonment town of Mhow in Indore district provides various solutions to armed forces through its 'Advanced Military Research and Incubation Centre', he stated.

According to the official, these solutions are provided using indigenous 5G technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and other modern technologies.

Without giving detailed information, he noted MCTE has also worked on different projects to offer solutions to deal with the ever-increasing cyber threats and enemy drone attacks. PTI HWP MAS RSY