MHRC directs DGP to submit report on custodial death of gangster in police station lock-up

Shillong, May 1 (PTI) The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission on Wednesday directed the Director General of Police LR Bishnoi to submit a report on the custodial death of gangster Rudra Rabha last month in Ri-Bhoi district, officials said.

"The Commission has issued a notice to DGP Meghalaya to submit a detailed report on the matter (custodial death) as per guidelines on or before May 17," an official told PTI.

The notice was issued after taking suo moto cognizance of the case in which wanted gang leader Rudra Rabha died by suicide in police custody at the Khanapara police station in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district last month.

Rudra Rabha was found hanging at the Khanapara police station lock-up.

Superintendent of Police of Ri Bhoi, Jagpal Dhanoa had said that Rudra Rabha died by suicide at the lockup of the police station. PTI JOP RG