Mica mines in Jharkhand child labour-free, says apex child rights' body NCPCR

Ranchi, Jul 5 (PTI) Apex child rights body NCPCR on Friday declared mica mines in Jharkhand 'child labour-free', confirming that all kids are now enrolled in schools.

According to Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi's non-profit organisation Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), which spearheaded the 'Child Labour-Free Mica' campaign in collaboration with the district administration and local communities, more than 20,000 kids were previously engaged as child labour in these mines.

"Today, as I declare that all children are free from exploitation in mica mines and are attending schools instead, I feel overwhelmed and proud. The success of the Child Labour-Free Mica programme, supported by village panchayats, state government, and district administration, demonstrates how persistent efforts and a singular focus can ensure safety and justice for children," National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said.

"In 2004, a research conducted by Bachpan Bachao Andolan identified over 5,000 children involved in mica mining and collection. By 2019, this number had escalated to more than 20,000. Through collaborative efforts involving children, communities, civil society organisations, and government, the 'Child Labour-Free Mica' initiative was born. Every child previously out of school was identified, withdrawn from labour, enrolled, and retained in schools," said BBA.

Child rights activist Bhuwan Ribhu, who initiated the research identifying child labourers in 2004, said, "Identifying and withdrawing 22,000 children from mica mining and ensuring their enrolment in schools marks a landmark achievement for the government and civil society organisations. This should serve as a global example for eliminating child labour in unorganised sectors within global supply chains." BBA highlighted that when the programme began in 2004, the regions were plagued by Naxalite violence. Through strategic and consistent efforts of the 'Child Labour-Free Mica' programme, all 684 mica-dependent villages are now free from child labour.

As a result, 20,584 children have been withdrawn from mica mining, and 30,364 have been enrolled in schools. The programme continues to protect 137,997 children daily through vigilant monitoring and has benefited 275,516 people through collaborative welfare programmes in the region.

David Hircock, executive director of Este´ Lauder Companies, a supporter of the programme, emphasised, "To eliminate child labour globally, we must listen to the voices of children, acknowledge their experiences, and involve them in finding solutions. Over 20 years, the Child Labour Free Mica programme has empowered children and communities, fostering decision-making partnerships with government officials to end child labour and build safer communities." At the event, Bindiya Kumari from Nauwadih village shared her journey from being a child labourer in mica mines to becoming the secretary of her village's Bal Panchayat (Children's Council).

"While working in the mica mines, our fingers often bled, and we were in constant pain. However, when the Bal Mitra Gram programme was introduced, I and my friends could return to school. Now in Class 10, my aspiration is to become a government officer to prevent child exploitation," she expressed. As Bal Panchayat secretary, Bindiya has already enrolled 45 children from her village in schools.

Although all children are now enrolled in schools, the 'Child Labour Free Mica' programme plans to monitor these villages closely until 2025 to ensure no child is subjected to labour within the mica mining supply chain under any circumstances, BBA affirmed.

The event was attended by NCPCR officials, Bal Panchayat child leaders and members, community representatives, Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) members, MLAs, and officials from Education, Women and Child Development, and Labour departments. PTI NAM MNB