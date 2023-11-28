MICE leaders to deliberate on strategies to develop India as global hub for hosting conferences

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Senior leaders and CEOs from the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) industry will hold a roundtable here on November 30 to deliberate on strategies for developing India as a global hub for hosting large-scale international conferences and exhibitions.

The industry roundtable by the Ministry of Tourism will be held at the Bharat Mandapam here.

"During India's G20 Presidency, more than 200 meetings have been organised in 56 cities across the country. It has generated unprecedented interest at national and international level. It has showcased India's robust MICE infrastructure and cultural and natural heritage to the world. The Ministry of Tourism is actively working to take this momentum forward and firmly establish India as a global leader in MICE," the ministry of Tourism said in a statement.

At the roundtable, the ministry will elaborate on its key initiatives aimed at promoting India as a premier MICE destination. Central to these efforts is the national strategy and roadmap for the MICE Industry, formulated with the vision of establishing India as a global hub for mega conferences and exhibitions, the ministry said.

"The mission of the national strategy is to create enabling conditions and institutional framework at the central, state and city level for growth of the MICE industry. The goal is to substantially increase India's share in MICE business globally," it stated.

This roundtable will bring together CEOs and senior leaders from the MICE industry to deliberate strategies to promote India as a global MICE destination.

The ministry has worked out a model for setting up city-level MICE promotion bureau at important MICE destinations for facilitating and promoting the city as a MICE destination. The ministry would seek suggestions and feedback from industry leaders regarding the City MICE Bureau model which will work with the public and private sector to develop a complete MICE ecosystem at the destination and will act as one stop shop for organising events and conferences in the city, the ministry said.

The Ministry of Tourism has further launched a dedicated brand 'Meet in India' for promoting India as a MICE destination. Various campaigns are being undertaken on social media platforms in partnership with the states and industry. The aim of this roundtable is to take their feedback and suggestions and to develop a shared vision and action plan for development of the MICE sector in India. PTI PLB DV DV