Microplastics major threat to oceans: Expert at Mangaluru lit fest

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jan 10 (PTI) Marine pollution is rising at an alarming rate, with microplastics emerging as one of the most serious threats to ocean health, environmental expert Raghu Murtugudde said at the Mangaluru lit fest on Saturday.

Speaking during a session titled 'Netravathi-Nile: Local Rivers, Global Stakes', Murtugudde said large quantities of waste were being dumped into the seas by ships, significantly worsening marine pollution.

"The impact on marine life is severe. Microplastics, in particular, are creating multiple ecological problems and are gradually entering the human food chain through fish," he said.

While efforts are being made globally to reduce plastic waste, Murtugudde stressed that microplastics require specific regulatory attention.

"Plastic use is being addressed to an extent, but there is an urgent need for stricter measures to curb microplastics," he added.

Highlighting the historical interconnectedness of riverine and maritime civilisations, environment writer Udayaraj drew parallels between India’s Netravathi River and Egypt’s Nile.

"Centuries ago, trade flourished between India and Egypt. Indian muslin cloth was exported to Egypt, showing how waterways connected civilisations long before modern transport," he said.

The speakers underlined that environmental challenges today are not confined by borders and that local ecological damage can have global consequences.

The session was moderated by Prashanth Vaidyaraj, with C J Giridhar Kamath also participating.

The discussion was part of a series of thematic conversations at the ongoing Mangaluru Lit Fest, which brings together scholars, environmentalists, and public intellectuals.

The eighth edition of the two-day Mangaluru lit fest, organised by the Bharat Foundation, began on January 10 at the TMA Pai International Convention Centre.