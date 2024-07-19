Microsoft crash: IndiGo, Spicejet, Akasa Air flights ops hit, issues statement

New Delhi: A massive outage on Friday affected Windows 10 users worldwide has hit the airline industry hard, causing significant disruptions in flight operations.

Several airlines have reported issues due to a recent Crowdstrike update, which has led to PCs getting stuck on the recovery screen and Blue Screen of Death errors.

SpiceJet has posted on X "#ImportantUpdate: We're currently facing a technical issue in providing updates on flight disruptions. Our team is actively working to resolve this issue. We regret for any inconvenience caused and will update you once the issue is resolved. Thank you for your patience and co-operation."

#ImportantUpdate: We're currently facing a technical issue in providing updates on flight disruptions. Our team is actively working to resolve this issue. We regret for any inconvenience caused and will update you once the issue is resolved. Thank you for your patience and… — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) July 19, 2024

A follow-up tweet from SpiceJet added: "#ImportantUpdate: We are currently experiencing technical challenges with our service provider, affecting online services including booking, check-in, and manage booking functionalities. As a result, we have activated manual check-in and boarding processes across airports. We kindly request passengers with upcoming travel plans to arrive at the airport earlier than usual to complete check-in at our counters. We sincerely regret for any inconvenience this may cause and assure you that our teams are diligently working with our service provider to resolve these issues promptly. Thank you for your patience and co-operation during this time."

#ImportantUpdate: We are currently experiencing technical challenges with our service provider, affecting online services including booking, check-in, and manage booking functionalities. As a result, we have activated manual check-in and boarding processes across airports. We… — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) July 19, 2024

IndiGo issued "Our systems are currently impacted by a Microsoft outage, which is also affecting other companies. During this time booking, check-in, access to your boarding pass, and some flights may be impacted. We appreciate your patience."

Our systems are currently impacted by a Microsoft outage, which is also affecting other companies. During this time booking, check-in, access to your boarding pass, and some flights may be impacted. We appreciate your patience. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 19, 2024

Another update from the airline said, "As our systems are impacted by an ongoing issue with Microsoft Azure, we are experiencing high volumes at contact centre. Please contact us only if your travel is within 24 hrs."

As our systems are impacted by an ongoing issue with Microsoft Azure, we are experiencing high volumes at contact centre. Please contact us only if your travel is within 24 hrs. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 19, 2024

Akasa Air posted on X, "#TravelUpdate: Due to infrastructure issues with our service provider, some of our online services, including booking, check-in and manage booking services will be temporarily unavailable. Currently we are following manual check-in and boarding processes at the airports and hence request passengers with immediate travel plans to reach the airport early to check-in at our counters. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and want to assure you that our teams are working with our service provider to resolve the same at the earliest."

#TravelUpdate: Due to infrastructure issues with our service provider, some of our online services, including booking, check-in and manage booking services will be temporarily unavailable. Currently we are following manual check-in and boarding processes at the airports and hence… — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) July 19, 2024

Users have reported seeing the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) across various sectors, including banking institutions, supermarkets, and media companies in the United States.

The exact cause remains unconfirmed, but cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike has acknowledged the issue and is investigating the BSOD reports.

In India, several large multinational companies are experiencing the same problem, with their Windows-based desktops and laptops affected across their networks.

It is important to note that only systems with the latest Windows update are affected by this issue.