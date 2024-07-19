Microsoft outage: Five IndiGo flights from Goa cancelled

Panaji, July 19 (PTI) Five flights of IndiGo scheduled to depart from the two airports in Goa were cancelled on Friday while many other flights were delayed due to the global outage in Microsoft systems.

Two IndiGo flights scheduled to leave from the Manohar International Airport at Mopa on Friday night and three from the Dabolim International Airport were cancelled, airport sources said.

A flight to Mumbai was supposed to depart at 8.40 pm and another to Bengaluru was scheduled for 10.10 pm, said an official at the Manohar International Airport. Both were cancelled.

Boarding passes and luggage tags were issued manually which delayed the take-off of some other flights, he added.

Flights were also delayed at Dabolim airport.

Officiating director of Dabolim Airport Jayarajan M C said that as per the Airports Authority of India, IndiGo and Air India Express were unable to check in passengers through the computerised system around 10.10 am, and shifted to manual check-in.

"Out of 27 IndiGo flights for the day, three flights (6E-589- Chennai, 6E-281- Ahmedabad, 6E-985- Hyderabad) were cancelled and all other flights of IndiGo and Air India Express were delayed by one to one-and-half hours," he said. PTI RPS KRK