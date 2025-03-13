Microsoft to train 2 lakh youth in Andhra on AI, advanced skills: IT minister

Amaravati, March 13 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Thursday announced that the state government has entered into an agreement with global tech giant Microsoft to train two lakh youth in Artificial Intelligence and advanced skills.

The Minister stated that the partnership with Microsoft will enhance the employability of the state’s youth and prepare them for global opportunities.

"Through this partnership two lakh youngsters will receive world-class training, boosting their employability and equipping them for global opportunities," Lokesh wrote in a post on 'X'.

According to Nara Lokesh, the Andhra Pradesh government is placing a strong emphasis on skill development, with a commitment to make the state a hub for future-ready talent, driving innovation and growth. PTI STH SSK ADB