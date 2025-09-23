Microwave link device stolen from mobile tower at Delhi's Dhaula Kuan metro station; 1 held

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) A microwave link device installed at a mobile tower at the Dhaula Kuan metro station here was stolen, with police later finding that a staff member of the company responsible for the tower's maintenance was behind the theft, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused has been arrested after being identified through CCTV footage, he said.

The accused has been identified as Rakesh Kumar. Police said the stolen device was found from his possession.

According to police, Kunwar Pal Singh, the legal officer of a Noida-based private firm, got a complaint lodged. He informed police that in 2024, the company had entered into an agreement with a mobile company for the upkeep and maintenance of the mobile tower at the Dhaula Kuan metro station.

Kumar was tasked with the maintenance of the tower since 2024 and also had the keys, police said.

During a routine inspection on September 18, company officials found that an important device was missing.

"When questioned, Kumar claimed that he had already informed police about the theft by making a PCR call. However, further inquiry at the controller's office at the metro station revealed that Kumar was the only person who accessed the tower on September 17 around 4 pm," a police officer said.

CCTV footage later confirmed that Kumar had stolen the device, he said. The accused was subsequently arrested. During interrogation, Kumar confessed that after committing the theft, he had deliberately made a PCR call to mislead police. Police have registered an FIR. PTI BM RC