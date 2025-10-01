Mid-air scuffle with UP MLA lands passenger in police custody

Lucknow, Oct 1 (PTI) A scuffle broke out on a Delhi-Lucknow flight mid-air between an Amethi MLA and a passenger over use of cuss words, authorities said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Tuesday on Air India flight AI-837, when Amethi's Gauriganj MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh objected to a passenger, Samad Ali, allegedly using foul language while talking on the phone.

According to the MLA, despite objections from fellow travellers, the man continued shouting, forcing him to intervene.

"The man continued with derogatory words which are unacceptable in any civil society. When I tried to stop him firmly, he misbehaved with me as well," Singh told reporters after landing in Lucknow.

Cabin crew had to step in to separate the two as the situation worsened mid-air, a source said.

Singh later lodged a complaint at Sarojininagar Police Station against the passenger, following which an FIR was registered.

An investigation has been launched into the matter, police said.

"The Constitution gives us freedom, but that does not mean one can misuse it to infringe on others' dignity," the lawmaker said.

Samad Ali, a native of Rajjipur village under Hathgaon Police Station of Fatehpur district, was later detained by the police. PTI ABN VN VN