Mid-air technical glitch forces IndiGo's Surat-Dubai flight to divert to Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Aug 28 (PTI) A Dubai-bound IndiGo flight from Surat with around 150 passengers on board was diverted to Ahmedabad due to some technical issue mid-air on Thursday, an airport official said.

The flight, which took off from Surat airport at around 9.30 am, safely landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport in Ahmedabad at around 11 am after being diverted, he said.

IndiGo arranged another flight for the passengers, he said.

"Due to some technical issues mid-air, the Surat-Dubai IndiGo flight was diverted to Ahmedabad. It safely landed at the airport at around 11.40 am with nearly 150 passengers. It was not an emergency landing," the official of the SVPI airport said.

"Later, IndiGo arranged another aircraft for the passengers. That flight took off for Dubai around 1.45 pm. The plane that was diverted and landed here is now being inspected by aircraft engineers," he added. PTI COR PJT PD NP