Mid-day meal grains misappropriation: HC refuses pre-arrest bail to former school principal

Mumbai, Mar 27 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Thursday refused pre-arrest bail to the former principal of a school accused of misappropriation of food grains provided by the Maharashtra government as part of the mid-day meal scheme for students.

A single bench of Justice Rajesh Patil said accused Radha Narayan was not showing true and correct facts and, hence, her custodial interrogation was required.

The case against Narayan is that, during the COVID-19 pandemic, she misappropriated food grains worth around Rs 5 lakh provided to the school by the state government under the mid-day meal scheme. The grains were to be handed over to the students.

The court, in its order, said the scheme is intended to give students nutritious meals but it was found the purpose for which the government is spending public funds is not reaching them.

"The principal is not showing true and correct facts. Prima facie, it appears there's something more than what meets the eye," Justice Patil said in the order.

Narayan in her plea claimed the grains were destroyed due to water logging in the school premises.

The court, however, refused to accept this contention and said there is no explanation as to why the accused did not think it appropriate to at least click some photographs of the damaged food grains.

She did not even think it appropriate to write at least an email to the municipal corporation and the educational officer, the HC said.

"In Mumbai due to rains there is water-logging in certain parts of the city. Presuming for a minute there was water-logging in 2021 in the school compound, then certainly the said water-logging must be happening every year," the court said.

The accused being principal of the school could have avoided this situation by storing the food grains on higher floor of school building, HC said adding no such efforts were taken for reasons best known to her.

The court dismissed the application filed by Narayan noting, "The physical presence of the present applicant is necessary for the purpose of interrogation." The bench further said Narayan could have informed the state government and municipal corporation about the loss, at least by email.

"Any prudent person once it comes to his/her knowledge that a large quantity of food is wasted would have at least clicked one or two photographs," the court said.

It also rejected Narayan's offer to deposit the loss of Rs 5 lakh noting this would not absolve her from liability.

"This court cannot serve as a forum to adjust the loss suffered by the state government by accepting payments from the accused," HC said.

As per the complaint, in March 2021, the school received 6400 kilograms each of harbhara (chickpea) and masoor dal under the scheme.

The school distributed 3481 kg of each of the grain type to the eligible school students but balance quantity of 2992 kilograms each were not given out. PTI SP BNM