Mid-income nations see steepest increase of musculoskeletal disorders during 1990-2021: Study

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Ageing could be the largest contributor to a growing burden of musculoskeletal disorders such as arthritis and osteoporosis in a third of the world's countries during 1990-2021, with middle-income nations experiencing the steepest increase, a new study has found.

Despite having younger populations than high-income countries, middle-income countries bore the highest burden of musculoskeletal disorders from an ageing population, researchers said.

Middle-income countries also "often have the least prepared healthcare systems to respond", lead researcher Hai-Feng Pan from school of public health, Anhui Medical University in China, said.

The findings, published in the journal Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases, reflect the rapid demographic shift combined with limited health system readiness to meet older adults' needs, the researchers said.

Men around the world, especially in high- and high-middle-income countries, were noted to experience a higher impact of population ageing, while women were more affected in low- to middle-income countries.

Further, osteoarthritis -- affecting joints -- was the most affected musculoskeletal disorder globally, followed by gout and rheumatoid arthritis.

"Population ageing is an inevitable global trend, but its impact on musculoskeletal disorders is not equally distributed. Our study shows that middle-income countries are experiencing the steepest proportional increases yet often have the least prepared healthcare systems to respond," Hai-Feng said.

"Our results can help policymakers devise interventions tailored to suit sociodemographic differences, sex differences, and specific musculoskeletal disorders," co-lead researcher Shi-Yang Guan, from Anhui Medical University's department of epidemiology and biostatistics, said.

The interventions can include "strengthening preventive measures, improving long-term management, and ensuring sustainable financing to address the rising costs attributed to population ageing," Shi-Yang said.

Data from the Global Burden of Disease 2021 study was analysed to separate the effects of an ageing population on a country's burden of musculoskeletal disorders, from effects of population growth and changes in rates of disease spread.

The researchers also estimated healthcare costs of musculoskeletal disorders linked with ageing of a population to cost about USD 96 billion in 2021 -- roughly the same as 0.1 per cent of the world's gross domestic product (GDP), surpassing the costs linked with common modifiable risk factors, they said.

"This research has confirmed that population growth and aging of populations in all countries drive most of these increases, and the study's uniqueness lies in its inclusion of the financial impact on societies aiming to deliver healthcare for musculoskeletal conditions," Lyn March, principal collaborator of the Global Burden of Diseases (GBD) study, said.

"Musculoskeletal health is crying out for attention and costing individuals and societies physically, emotionally, and financially. If not now, when will there be a global strategy addressing the pain and mobility loss of the billions living with a musculoskeletal disorder?" March asked.