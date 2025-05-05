Mid-summer showers forecast for parts of Andhra from May 5 to 9

Amaravati, May 5 (PTI) The Meteorological Department on Monday forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh from May 5 to 8 and thundershowers on May 9.

It also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema.

"Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema. Gusty winds with speeds of 50 to 60 kmph (km per hour) are likely at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema," said the Met Department in a release.

However, for Friday, it forecast only thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds with speeds up to 50 kmph in the same geographies.

According to the Met Department, there would be no large change in maximum temperature from Monday to Thursday over the southern state and Yanam, but noted that it would rise from thereafter.

Incidentally, the north-south trough from Marathwada to South Tamil Nadu is now running from southeast Madhya Pradesh to south interior Karnataka across Marathwada, Telangana, north interior Karnataka at a height of 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Further, the Met Department noted that lower tropospheric southwesterly winds are prevailing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. PTI STH KH