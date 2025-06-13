MIDC's 25-acre plot should be used to create IT Park in Nashik: Samant

Nashik, Jun 13 (PTI) A 25-acre plot acquired by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in Rajur Bahula in Nashik should be made available for an IT Park, state minister Uday Samant said on Friday.

The state industries minister was addressing a meeting to review the Nashik division of MIDC, which was attended by collector Jalaj Sharma, NMC chief Manisha Khatri, elected representatives and office-bearers of industrial associations.

"Development will get a boost through the IT Park in Nashik. For this, the Municipal Corporation will provide 15 acres of land along with 25 acres of land at Rajur Bahula. A plan should be submitted to implement a permanent exhibition centre in cooperation with entrepreneurs and the NMC," Samant announced.

"Industrial exhibitions will be held in this exhibition centre for 11 years, while in the 12th year, the said place will be handed over to the administration for the Kumbh Mela. Land acquisition of the site for Sadhugram will also be done for the upcoming Kumbh Mela," he added.

Collector Sharma has formed sub-committees under the District Industries Committee that will provide solutions to issues of entrepreneurs, Samant said.

Samant also informed that a company has agreed in principle to invest Rs 5,000-14,000 crore in Nashik and the process for acquisition of 400 acres of land for the project is in progress, though he refused to divulge details. PTI COR BNM