Middle-aged man's body found in Kolkata

Kolkata, Oct 31 (PTI) The body of a middle-aged man, with injury marks, was found in his residence at Jorabagan in north Kolkata on Thursday, a senior police officer said.

The body of 58-year-old Abhijit Bandyopadhyay was found lying in a room on the ground floor of an old building on Sen Lane by locals.

The nature of the injury on the body and the circumstances indicate that he was murdered.

The police started an investigation into the incident, he said.

A sniffer dog was also brought to the spot.

Bandyopadhyay used to live alone and was last seen in the locality around 10 pm on Wednesday, he said.

Prima facie, it appeared that the death occurred between 10 pm and 11.30 pm, the police officer said.

The police are trying to find out if anyone had come to the room during that period.

While the room's front door was found bolted from inside, the backdoor was open.

The police also discovered blood stains on the wall near his bed. PTI SUS SBN SBN