Middle East conflict: Gehlot asks Centre to cap international air ticket prices

Jaipur, Mar 8 (PTI) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday expressed concern over the rise in international airfares amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and urged the Centre to cap ticket prices.

"The exorbitant hike in international airfares due to the ongoing war and instability in the Middle East is extremely worrying. On several routes, fares have risen three to four times, making it difficult for Indians stranded abroad -- especially students and workers -- to return home," he said.

"At the same time, Indians who have come to the country are finding it difficult to return to their workplaces and educational institutions," Gehlot said on X.

The Congress leader said relief to citizens should be the government's priority during crises.

"Based on my past experience with the civil aviation ministry, I believe that providing relief to common people during a crisis should be the government's priority," he said.

Gehlot urged the Centre and the Ministry of Civil Aviation to intervene immediately and impose a cap on fares.

"I appeal to the Government of India and the Ministry of Civil Aviation to immediately intervene in coordination with airlines and fix a price cap on airfares. Allowing airlines to make excessive profits during a disaster is not in public interest," he said.

Gehlot said that the government must ensure that no Indian is forced to stay away from their family or important commitments due to high airfares.

"The government must ensure that in this difficult time no Indian is forced to stay away from their loved ones or important work because of expensive airfares," Gehlot wrote. PTI SDA RUK RUK