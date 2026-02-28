Middle-East crisis: India calls for immediate de-escalation, urges respect for sovereignty

New Delhi (PTI): As a joint military strike by the US and Israel on Iran triggered fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East, India on Saturday urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and avoid escalation, emphasising that sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected.

In its first reaction to the fast-evolving situation in the region, New Delhi said it is "deeply concerned" over the developments in Iran and the Gulf region, and that "dialogue and diplomacy" should be pursued to de-escalate tensions.

Any prolonged instability in the region will be detrimental to India's national interests, as it remains a major source of New Delhi's energy security and is home to millions of Indian nationals.

Following the attack by the US and Israel, Iran launched retaliatory military strikes targeting Israel and American military bases across the region, including in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump, announcing the military offensive against Tehran, called on the people of Iran to "take over" the government, saying: It will "probably be your only chance for generations".

The US-Israel joint strikes on Iran came after weeks of negotiations between Washington and Tehran on the Iranian nuclear programme did not produce any tangible outcome.

Iranian state media reported that at least 57 people were killed at a girls' school in South Iran in the US-Israel strikes.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India is deeply concerned at the recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region.

"We urge all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians," the MEA said.

"Dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues. Sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected," it said.

The MEA said its missions in the Middle East are in touch with Indian nationals and have issued appropriate advisories asking them to remain vigilant and follow local security guidance.

"Our missions in the region are in touch with Indian nationals and have issued appropriate advisories asking them to remain vigilant, stay in contact with the missions, and follow local security guidance," it said in a statement.

It is learnt that New Delhi is not immediately considering the evacuation of Indian nationals from Iran, Israel or any other country in the Middle East.

India has always favoured a peaceful resolution of issues in the Middle East.

During his visit to Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that peace and stability in West Asia are directly linked to India's security interests.

Following the escalating situation, India advised its nationals in Iran, Israel, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE and Palestine to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant.

In an advisory, the Indian embassy in Iran urged Indian nationals in that country to avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors.

"In view of the developing situation, all Indian nationals in Iran are advised to exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors as far as possible," it said.

"Indians may also continue to monitor the news, maintain situational awareness and await any further guidance from the Embassy of India. The emergency contact details of the embassy are reiterated as below," the mission said.

According to official estimates, in January, little over 10,000 Indians, including students, were living in Iran.

The Indian embassy in Israel also issued a similar advisory urging Indian nationals in the country to exercise "utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times." The Indian diaspora in Israel comprises over 41,000 people.

Hours after the US-Israel attack, Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said it launched a wave of drones and missiles targeting Israel.

Bahrain said that a missile attack targeted the US Navy's 5th Fleet headquarters in the kingdom.

Many world leaders called for de-escalation of the situation.

"It is vital we prevent further escalation and return to a diplomatic process," British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Australia stands with the "brave people of Iran in their struggle against oppression".

"For decades, the Iranian regime has been a destabilising force, through its ballistic missile and nuclear programs, support for armed proxies, and brutal acts of violence and intimidation," he said.