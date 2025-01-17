Midnapore Medical College junior doctors call off their 'cease work'

Midnapore(WB): Junior doctors at the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) called off their 'cease work' protest, with services gradually returning to normalcy at the facility on Friday evening.

The protest was initially launched in response to the suspension of 12 doctors, including six junior doctors, over their alleged negligence in the death of a woman following childbirth and the critical condition of others after being administered 'expired' intravenous fluid.

The junior doctors, who had begun an indefinite 'cease work' protest on Thursday night, announced that several departments, including the emergency, ICU, obstetrics, and paediatrics, had resumed normal operations.

The protest was in solidarity with their suspended colleagues and to demand the revocation of the suspension order.

"Following the suspension of six colleagues from the obstetrics and anaesthesia departments, we decided to launch this protest. However, we are now returning to work as services have resumed in various departments," a representative of the Junior Doctors Forum of the MMCH said on Friday evening.

The suspension of the 12 doctors came after an investigation revealed that a woman died and four others fell seriously ill after allegedly being administered 'expired' saline at the hospital.

The state government, upon the findings of a CID report and a 13-member expert committee, took action against the medical staff, including the Medical Superintendent and Vice Principal, the head of the department, and senior and junior residents.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, said the doctors were found negligent in carrying out their duties, leading to the tragic incident. "The suspension was necessary to ensure accountability," she said, adding that an FIR would be lodged against the doctors and the investigation would continue.

The incident, which involved five women who became critically ill after childbirth due to the saline issue, had sparked outrage.

One of the women died. The state government ordered the suspension of the intravenous fluid and several other medicines manufactured by the firm responsible for the saline batch.

The junior doctors, while protesting the suspensions, also claimed that the state administration was attempting to shift focus from deeper issues of corruption and systemic problems in the health sector.

"This is an attempt to deflect attention from the larger issues within the health system," said a protesting doctor.

As services in key departments such as obstetrics and paediatrics began to normalise on Friday, patients and their families expressed relief.

The newly appointed Medical Superintendent, Indranil Sen, who assumed charge recently, assured that the situation was under control and requested time to address the concerns raised by the protesting doctors.

The junior doctors under the banner of West Bengal Junior Doctors Forum had initiated a 'cease-work' protest on August 9, following the tragic rape and murder of their colleague at R G Kar Hospital. After more than 50 days of protest in two phases, they began a hunger strike on October 5. They called off the hunger strike on October 24 after a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.