Midnight masses, festivities mark Christmas in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 25 (PTI) The Christian community in Kerala enthusiastically celebrated Christmas on Monday with the festive spirit being heralded by the midnight mass held in churches across the state.

While Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis led the midnight mass at the St Mary's Cathedral of Syro Malankara Catholic Church in the state capital, Archbishop Thomas Jessayyan Netto of the Latin Catholic Archdiocese in Thiruvananthapuram conducted the service at St. Joseph's Metropolitan Cathedral at Palayam here.

Apart from them, Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil of the Latin Catholic Archdiocese of Verapoly conducted service at St. Francis Assisi Church and Curia Bishop Sebastian Vaniyapurackal, who is also the Administrator of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy of the Syro-Malabar Church, led the mass in Kochi.

Vaniyapurackal was appointed as administrator following the resignation of Cardinal George Alencherry as the Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church.

Bishop Varghese Chakkalakal of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Calicut led the midnight mass at the Matri Dei Cathedral, popularly known as the Devamatha Cathedral.

In their Christmas messages to their respective congregations, some bishops and priests referred to various issues, including the wars and conflicts in the world as well as Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan terming as "rescue efforts" the assault on Youth Congress (YC) and Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists allegedly by DYFI workers who showed black flags to him.

Netto, in his Christmas message, said that we are living in times where a new definition has been given to "rescue efforts".

"We are living in a society where a new meaning has been given to rescue efforts. Truth is being twisted to suit one's interests. Justice is being denied," he said.

The alleged assault by workers of DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI(M), on YC and KSU activists evoked harsh criticism and several protests from the Congress and its student and youth wings in the state.

Chakkalakal, in his Christmas message, said the reason for conflicts and wars world over was due to the selfishness and stubbornness of humans.

"They are unable to forgive and forget. These are the reasons for the wars world over," he said.

Meanwhile, in one of the parishes under the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church there were reportedly protests by a few people over the non-conduct of the uniform Holy Mass as recommended by the Pope.

The festivities, with traditional fervour, pomp and enthusiasm, began very early in the day for Christians with feast related preparations getting underway right from the small hours of the morning.

People decorated their homes with bright, colourful lights and a Christmas tree to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and attended church in the morning. PTI HMP HMP ROH