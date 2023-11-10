Midnight rains in Delhi-NCR bring pollution levels down

New Delhi: Rains in the midnight of Thursday and Friday across Delhi-NCR temporarily brought the pollution level down.

Parts of Delhi witnessed Air Quality Index (AQI) to the moderate category.

The AQI at Anand Vihar and Hauz Khas were measured 150 and 130 at 8 am.

The 24-hour average AQI in the national capital on Thursday settled at 437, which falls in the "severe" category.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the "severe plus" category.

Relative humidity was recorded at 58 per cent, the weather department said.