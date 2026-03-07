​Miffed over slow service at dhaba, discom engineer orders power in Rajasthan locality to be cut

Jaipur, Mar 7 (PTI) Angered over being made to wait for his food at a dhaba, a discom official allegedly ordered the snapping of power supply in a locality in Rajasthan's Kuchaman City.

His action drew the ire of his seniors and led to his suspension.

The incident occurred on Thursday night at a dhaba on the Hanumangarh-Kishangarh Mega Highway in the Deedwana-Kuchaman district.

Balveer Singh, an assistant engineer (rural) with the Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (AVVNL) Kuchaman City, had placed an order at the eatery but was asked by the staff to wait due to a heavy rush of customers.

Irritated by the delay, Singh allegedly left the premises and directed his department staff to disconnect the electricity supply of the entire area.

As the situation drew public attention, Singh claimed the fault was caused by a dumper coming into contact with overhead lines.

However, this version was contradicted when a video of the incident surfaced online. Following the revelation, the Ajmer Discom Superintending Engineer ordered the immediate suspension of the official on Friday, an official said. PTI SDA AKY