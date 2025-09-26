MiG-21 added many proud moments to military aviation journey: Rajnath

Chandigarh, Sep 26 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the MiG-21 is not only an aircraft or a machine but a national pride, and a testimony to the deep ties between India and Russia.

Noting that the over 60-year-old journey of the MiG-21 is unmatched, he said the mighty machine picked up the burden of the country's security on its wings for decades, and shaped "our confidence and strengthened our strategy".

The defence minister was addressed a gathering at the decommissioning ceremony of the Russian-origin MiG-21 at the Chandigarh Air Force Station here.

The iconic Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21 fighter jets, which have been the backbone of Indian Air Force's (IAF) combat fleet, flew for the last time in Indian skies here on Friday, bringing the curtain down on a 62-year-long journey. The MiG-21 fighter jets have been part of the IAF's combat fleet since the 1960s.

Remembering the valour of the armed forces, Singh said the MiG-21 has a big contribution in their journey of bravery.

"We gathered here for the final operational sortie of MiG-21. Being amongst you, I have emotions of pride and gratitude," Singh said.

"When we are today giving a send-off to MiG 21 from its operational journey, I feel that we are giving a send-off to a chapter which will be written in golden letters in military aviation history," he said.

"MiG-21 is not only an aircraft or a machine but it is also a proof of deep ties between India and Russia," he stated.

The history of military aviation is incredible, he said, adding MiG-21 aircraft added many proud moments in the military aviation journey.

"In the history of the world's military aviation, there has not been any fighter jet which was made in such a big number," he stated.

Over 11,500 MiG 21 aircraft were made worldwide, and of them, 850 fighter jets remained part of the IAF, he said and added, "This number is the testimony of this aircraft's popularity, credibility and multi-dimensional capability".

"MiG-21 has been a witness to many brave works. Its contribution has not been limited to one incident or a war," he said as he recalled its role in the 1971 war with Pakistan, 1999 Kargil conflict as well as 2019 Balakot air strikes.

Recalling the many occasions when MiG-21 proved its decisive capacity, he said, "From 1971 war to Kargil war, or from Balakot air strikes to Operation Sindoor, there was no such occasion when MiG-21 did not provide tremendous power to our armed forces".

"Who can forget the 1971 war? During a war against Pakistan, the day MiG-21 attacked the Dhaka Governor House in adverse conditions, that day the outline of the outcome of the battle was decided," he said.

"Be it any historic mission, MiG-21 always kept the honour of the national flag high. This farewell is of our collective memories and national pride, and of this journey of courage, sacrifice and excellence," he said.

Singh said he was seeing the MiG-21 journey from a different perspective as well.

"This perspective is also giving a glimpse of traditions of ancient India. Our ancient culture teaches that the presence of God is not only in living but also in non-living things," the minister said.

"We consider this land our mother and ourselves its children. You must have seen that when a new house is built, we perform 'puja' before entering it. If we have a new car, we perform 'puja' for it.

"In a few days on Dussehra, we perform 'Shastra puja'. This tradition is not only faith and belief, it is an emotion of our gratitude towards each tool, each system and each instrument which protect and empower us," he said.

"Our civilisation and our culture teach us that respect should not only be given to a human being but also to everything which made some contribution in our lives," Singh said.

"When we give respect to every small and big thing then MiG-21 is our national pride and it has been a shield of our defence and a symbol of our strength and then how can we leave its respect," he stated.

When we gathered here to give farewell to MiG-21, it should not be seen as a formal military ceremony but as an expansion of cultural tradition, he said.

The way we give respect to a soldier on his retirement, the same way, we are today giving respect to this mighty machine which picked up the burden of our security on its wings for decades, he said.

Everybody knows about its valour, he said, adding the aircraft is deeply embedded in its country's emotions and memories Hailing the role of the aircraft, he said the 60-year-old journey of MiG-21 is unmatched.

"For us this is not a fighter jet but like a family member and with which our attachment is quite deep," he said.

He said the MiG-21 shaped our confidence, strengthened our strategy and helped us in establishing at the global stage. This fighter jet faced each challenge in its journey and proved its capability every time, he asserted.

The minister made it clear that the MiG-21 that were being used till now were 40-year old while those inducted in the 1960s and 1970s were out of service for a long time.

"When there is talk of MiG-21, it is often said that IAF was flying 60-year-old aircraft. I want to clarify an important fact that the MiG-21, which came to the armed forces in the 1960s and 1970s, have already been out of service a long time ago," he said.

MiG 21 aircraft, which we were flying till now, were maximum 40-year-old. The 40-year lifetime for the standards of such aircraft is completely normal, he asserted.

In several countries, such fighter jets are kept active till such time, he said, stressing that MiG-21 had been kept updated technically.