MiG-21 added many proud moments to military aviation journey: Rajnath Singh

Chandigarh, Sep 26 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that MiG-21 is not only an aircraft or a machine but a national pride and a testimony to the deep ties between India and Russia, as the journey of the iconic fighter aircraft drew to a close here after over six decades of service to the Indian Air Force.

Noting the unmatched journey of MiG-21, which was inducted into the Air Force in 1963, Singh said the mighty machine picked up the burden of the country's security on its wings for decades, and shaped “our confidence and strengthened our strategy”.

The defence minister was addressing a gathering at the decommissioning ceremony of the Russian-origin MiG-21 at the Chandigarh Air Force Station.

The iconic Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21 fighter jets, which remained the backbone of the IAF’s combat fleet, flew for one last time in Indian skies on Friday, bringing the curtain down on its 62-year-long journey.

Singh underscored the special significance of Chandigarh as the venue for the decommissioning ceremony, stating that it was the same place where India's supersonic journey began with the induction of MiG-21 into the No. 28 Squadron, the 'First Supersonics'.

“This place is a witness to the glorious chapter that gave a new identity to India's air power,” Singh said.

The ceremony was marked by a spectacular flypast led by Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, a rare and symbolic gesture that reflected the deep respect the IAF holds for the legendary aircraft.

Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat, many former IAF chiefs, and serving and retired Army officers were present on the occasion.

Remembering the valour of the armed forces, the defence minister said the MiG-21 aircraft made a big contribution to their journey of bravery.

“We have gathered here for the final operational sortie of MiG-21. Being among you, I have emotions of pride and gratitude,” Singh said.

“As we give a send-off to MiG 21, I feel we are giving a send-off to a chapter which will be written in golden letters in military aviation history.

“MiG-21 is not just an aircraft or a machine, but also a proof of the deep ties between India and Russia,” he stated.

More than 11,500 MiG 21 aircraft were made worldwide, and of them, 850 fighter jets remained part of the IAF, he said, adding, “This number is the testimony of this aircraft's popularity, credibility and multi-dimensional capability.” The fighter jet's contributions were never limited to a single event or battle, as it was a pillar of India's air power for decades, Singh said, as he recalled its role in the 1971 war against Pakistan, the 1999 Kargil conflict as well as the 2019 Balakot air strikes.

Recalling the many occasions when MiG-21 proved its decisive capacity, the defence minister said, "From the 1971 war to the Kargil war, or from Balakot air strikes to Operation Sindoor, there was no such occasion when MiG-21 did not provide tremendous power to our armed forces.” “Who can forget the 1971 war? The outcome of the battle was decided the day MiG-21 attacked the Governor House in Dhaka amid adverse conditions,” he said.

“Be it any historic mission, MiG-21 always held the honour of the national flag high. This farewell is of our collective memories and national pride, and of this journey of courage, sacrifice and excellence,” he said.

Singh said he was also seeing the MiG-21 journey from a different perspective.

“This perspective is giving a glimpse of the traditions of ancient India. Our ancient culture teaches that the presence of God is not only in living but also in non-living things...,” the defence minister said.

"...Our civilisation and our culture teach us that respect should not only be given to a human being but also to everything that makes some contributions to our lives.

"When we gathered here to bid farewell to MiG-21, it should not be seen as a formal military ceremony but as an expansion of cultural tradition,” he said.

“The way we give respect to a soldier on his retirement, the same way we are today giving respect to this mighty machine which picked up the burden of our security on its wings for decades,” Singh added.

Hailing the role of the aircraft, Singh termed the more than 60-year journey of MiG-21 unmatched.

“For us, MiG-21 is not a fighter jet but like a family member with which our attachment is quite deep. The aircraft shaped our confidence, strengthened our strategy and helped us establish ourselves at the global stage. It faced each challenge in its journey and proved its capability every time,” the defence minister said.

Singh also addressed some misconceptions regarding the age of the aircraft, and clarified that while the initial MiG-21s inducted in the 1960s and 70s were retired long ago, the aircraft in service until now were at most 40 years old, a lifespan considered normal for fighter jets worldwide.

Singh underlined that the MiG-21 was continuously upgraded with advanced radars, avionics and weapon systems, thanks to the efforts of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

“That is why MiG 21 continued to get IAF's trust and respect for a long time,” he said, terming the jet “bird of all seasons”.

In the country's security journey, MiG 21 always stood like a 'sarathi', Singh said, underlining that when the world looks at India tomorrow, it should see a nation that began with MiG-21 and now leads with futuristic defence technologies.

“Being an Indian, I would say we should not let this legacy break down in any way. The aircraft symbolises the continuity of courage, discipline and patriotism that will inspire the development of indigenous platforms such as LCA-Tejas and the upcoming Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). India can tackle every challenge and conquer it,” Singh said.

Marking the occasion, Singh released a special commemorative day cover and stamp honouring the legacy of MiG-21.

He also made a visit to the Memory Lane museum, followed by lunch with air warriors and veterans.