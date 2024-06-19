Migrant from Bihar murdered by uncle in Punjab's Phagwara

Phagwara, Jun 19 (PTI) A 20-year-old migrant was killed by his uncle here, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Sahil Ansari, was a resident of Mansa Devi Nagar here and he hailed from Bihar, said Phagwara Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaspreet Singh.

Following a quarrel between him and his uncle Musahib Ansari over some issue, Sahil was attacked with a knife on Tuesday night. Later, he succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital, said the police.

His uncle has been arrested for the murder, said the police, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI COR CHS KSS KSS