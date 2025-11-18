Migrant girl molested in Kerala; two West Bengal residents held

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Nov 18 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl from West Bengal was allegedly molested by two workers from the same state at her rented house in Thiruvalla in this southern district of Kerala, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday and both the accused were nabbed and their arrests were recorded, police said.

The accused entered the house when the parents of the victim went out for work and molested her, they said.

A case was registered against them under various charges, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, sources added. PTI LGK KH