Migrant Kashmiri Pandits protest in Delhi, reiterate call to boycott J-K Assembly polls

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) A group of migrant Kashmiri Pandits held a protest in Delhi on Saturday, reiterating their call to boycott the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir and pressing for the enactment of a law to ensure legal recognition of alleged atrocities against the community.

The peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar to mark "Martyrs' Day" as a tribute to Kashmiri Hindus who fell to militancy during the past three decades in Jammu and Kashmir was organised by Panun Kashmir, Kashmiri Samiti Delhi, Roots in Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandit Conference and Youth for Panun Kashmir.

The gathering unanimously passed several resolutions, announcing that the displaced community would refrain from participating in the upcoming assembly elections, deeming them meaningless for the community's "aspirations and rights".

The participants at the rally also demanded the immediate enactment of a law, as promised by Panun Kashmir, to ensure the legal recognition of the atrocities committed against Kashmiri Pandits, according to the resolution adopted by the protesters.

In an apparent reference to the BJP's election manifesto promising a white paper to ensure accountability for all victims of terrorism, the resolution says instead of a white paper, the community demands the establishment of a commission headed by a Supreme Court judge to investigate the genocide and ensure accountability.

The participants concluded the rally with a pledge to continue the fight for justice, recognition of their genocide, and a secure homeland for the exiled community.

The three-phase elections to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results will be declared on October 8. PTI SKL SZM