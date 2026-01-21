Migrant labourer dies after falling off roof in Ambala

Ambala, Jan 21 (PTI) A migrant labourer died here after he fell off a roof upon suffering a seizure while working, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Sector 8 of Ambala City. The deceased has been identified as Hari Lal (55), a native of Bihar.

The man's family alleged that when he was brought to a hospital, there was a delay in his treatment. However, the hospital authorities said the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

This led to a commotion at the hospital for several hours, and the police had to intervene to restore order.

The deceased's son told reporters that the family belongs to Bihar and his father was brought to the hospital in an injured condition, but due to the absence of doctors, he did not receive timely treatment and died.

Ambala Sector 9 Police Station in-charge Sunita Dhaka, who arrived at the scene, said that the body was sent for post-mortem under police supervision.