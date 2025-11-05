Migrant Uttarakhandis are our true brand ambassadors: CM Dhami

Dehradun, Nov 5 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday described migrant Uttarakhandis as the true 'brand ambassadors' of the state and called upon them to become partners in the state's development campaign.

Addressing the "Pravasi Uttarakhandi Conference" organised as part of the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the establishment of Uttarakhand, he said that migrant Uttarakhandis are taking the state's culture, traditions, and the pride of the motherland to new heights.

They carry with them the culture of the Devbhoomi and the fragrance of their soil wherever they live, Dhami added.

The state government has formed the Migrant Uttarakhand Council to incorporate their suggestions and experiences into the mainstream of the state's development, the CM said.

In this regard, he said that many migrants in the state are contributing to development by adopting their own villages.

Dhami said the state government is continuously moving forward towards the goal of "Developed India, Developed Uttarakhand" and the state has made remarkable progress in all sectors, including education, health, roads, sports, drinking water, tourism, energy, and air connectivity.

The state's first-place ranking in the NITI Aayog's Sustainable Development Goals, the "Achievers" ranking in the "Ease of Doing Business" category, and the "Leaders" ranking in the "Startup Ranking" are the result of the state's well-planned efforts, CM Dhami added.

Asserting that the Uttarakhand government is also fully committed to maintaining cultural values and demographic balance, he said that in four years, more than 26,000 youth have been given government jobs, while more than 200 corrupt people have been sent to jail.

"The state government's goal is to make Uttarakhand a state by the Golden Jubilee year where every youth has access to respectable employment, migration is stopped, and migrants return with dignity," he said.

The chief minister called upon the NRI Uttarakhandis to become partners in this development campaign of the state.

State Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan said that with the resolve of a strong and prosperous Uttarakhand, the state is moving forward through governance, administration, and public participation.

He said that the transparent policies and continuous efforts of the state government have resulted in a rapid increase in the state's gross domestic product and per capita income.

Former chief minister of Uttarakhand Bhagat Singh Koshyari said the people of the state work with their talent, hard work, and honesty in the country and abroad, and this is their strength.

Expressing confidence, he said all our diaspora will always remain connected to their roots and will continuously contribute to the state's development.

Several Uttarakhand residents, including Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, film actress Himani Shivpuri, and Rajasthan Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, attended the conference and offered suggestions for the state's development. They also shared their potential contributions to the state.

Purnesh Gururani, Director in the Union Ministry of Textiles, suggested establishing a National Institute of Fashion Design Center in Uttarakhand and establishing textile parks in both the Garhwal and Kumaon divisions of the state, in view of the potential for development of Himalayan fibers. PTI DPT NB