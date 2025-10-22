Migrant worker dies after falling into ash disposal tunnel in Kerala's Perumbavoor

Kochi, Oct 22 (PTI) A 20-year-old migrant worker died after accidentally falling into a tunnel, reportedly used for ash disposal, while working at a firm in Perumbavoor on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Odaykkal under the Kuruppampady police station in the afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Ravi Kishan Kumar, a native of Bihar.

He slipped and fell into the tunnel while on duty and became trapped, a police officer said.

“He was rescued by fire force personnel. Although he was rushed to a hospital, he was declared dead,” the officer added. PTI LGK SSK