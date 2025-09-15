Migrant worker dies, six injured in wall collapse

Hyderabad, Sep 15 (PTI) A 56-year-old migrant worker from Odisha died and six others were injured when a wall of a function hall collapsed on them in Petbasheerabad area here on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred when the labourers, working at a concrete ready-mix plant were sleeping in sheds adjacent to the hall that collapsed following overnight rains, they said.

One worker died on the spot while six others who sustained injuries in the incident were shifted to hospital, police said.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) said on 'X' that it was making efforts to trace three persons who went missing after slipping into 'naalas' (drainage systems) following heavy rains on Sunday evening.