Migrant worker from West Bengal found dead in Odisha

Berhampur (Odisha), Aug 27 (PTI) The body of a 45-year-old migrant worker from West Bengal was found in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Wednesday, police said.

The decomposed body of the deceased, identified as Lokman Sekh from Debadashpur in Murshidabad district, recovered from a roadside bush near Pandia Purushottampur police station limits has been sent for post-mortem examination, police added.

The deceased along with several others from Murshidabad district were engaged in a bridge construction near Pandia for last several months. They were residing in a camp near the construction site, police added.

Police recovered the body after some locals alerted them about a foul smell coming from a roadside bush, said Sujit Kumar Nayak, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Purushottampur.

Police suspect the involvement of the deceased's co-workers in the crime as two of Sekh's colleagues fled the spot on Sunday, he said. PTI COR BBM BBM MNB