Migrant worker held for threatening to bomb employer's Gurugram shop

Gurugram, Oct 19 (PTI) A 22-year-old West Bengal resident was arrested Saturday for allegedly sending an e-mail to a shopkeeper here threatening to blow up his shop with a bomb, police said.

Salim Rana, after his arrest, told police he had given the threat because he was denied his wages by his employer.

According to police, Rana used to work as a cleaner at a garment shop in the Galleria market and returned to his native place in August.

On September 6, his employer filed a police complaint alleging he had received an email in which someone threatened to blow up his shop.

An FIR was registered at Cyber Crime-East Police Station based on his complaint and Rana was nabbed from West Bengal on Saturday. PTI COR VN VN