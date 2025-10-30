Migrant worker killed in air-compressor blast at workshop in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 30 (PTI) A migrant worker was killed after an air-compressor machine exploded at a furniture workshop here on Thursday, police said.

The deceased Saroj Sahayi (23) was from of Bihar, they added.

According to police, the explosion occurred between 10 am and 10.30 am at the furniture manufacturing unit.

Hearing the loud noise, people nearby rushed to the spot and found Saroj critically injured. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police said four other workers were present at the workshop at the time, but none of them sustained injuries.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. The body will be handed over to relatives after post-mortem, police added. PTI TBA TBA ADB