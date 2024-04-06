Migrant worker killed in alleged mob lynching in Kerala; 10 held

Kochi: Ten people were arrested in a case of suspected mob lynching in Kerala's Muvattupuzha where a migrant worker was allegedly beaten to death two days ago.

The deceased was identified as Asok Das, a 24-year-old man hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, police said.

Das, who came to the southern state in search of a job, had been staying in a rented house in Valakam in nearby Muvattupuzha for some time.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the victim was tied to a pole and interrogated by a group of locals when he went to visit his female friend residing in the same area on Thursday evening.

Later, Asok Das was shifted to a nearby general hospital.

He was then referred to the Kolencherry Medical College Hospital, where he died on Friday while undergoing treatment, the FIR added.

The deceased man suffered brutal manhandling by the locals which had led to his death, sources said.

As many as 10 people have been arrested in this connection.

A case was registered under Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code (non-attendance in obedience to an order from a public servant).

"After a preliminary inquiry, additional sections were added in the case. Section 302 of IPC (murder) has been invoked against the accused," an officer told PTI.

A comprehensive probe would be carried out and all the accused would be arrested at the earliest, police added.