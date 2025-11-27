Migrant worker killed in wild elephant attack in Nilambur

Malappuram (Kerala), Nov 27 (PTI) A migrant worker employed at a rubber estate near Nilambur was killed in a wild elephant attack on Thursday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Charu Uravon, a rubber tapper from Jharkhand, who was working at an estate in Moolepadam.

According to police, the estate workers found Uravon dead around 9 am while returning after tapping work.

Police and Forest Department officials were alerted, and they confirmed that he was attacked by a wild elephant.

The estate is located close to the Nilambur forest region, where wild elephants frequently stray into the area, officials said.

Police have initiated further legal procedures, and a case of unnatural death will be registered as part of the investigation.

The Forest Department has begun efforts to trace the elephant roaming in the area, officials added.