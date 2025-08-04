Migrant worker washed away in flash floods in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu, Aug 4 (PTI) A migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh was washed away in flash floods in a stream in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday, officials said, as a rescue operation was going on to trace him.

The flash floods were triggered by heavy rainfall in the higher reaches, especially in the catchment areas of Dhangri stream, they said.

The officials said three migrant labourers were crossing the shallow stream when they were caught in the sudden flash floods.

Two labourers managed to escape the flood waters but the third, identified as Pramod Kumar, was swept away by a strong current, they said.

They said rescue teams of Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local volunteers launched an intensive search operation to trace the missing labourer. PTI COR TAS TAS NB NB