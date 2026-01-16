Migrant workers being tortured for speaking Bengali in BJP-ruled states

Kolkata, Jan 16 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday alleged that migrant labourers from the state were being targeted mainly in BJP-ruled states for speaking Bengali and accused the party of "planning to incite riots" ahead of the assembly elections.

Banerjee made the remarks while leaving for north Bengal to attend administrative programmes.

Referring to protests in Murshidabad’s Beldanga over alleged attacks on migrant workers outside the state, she described the anger among the minority community as "legitimate".

The Trinamool Congress supremo said the protest stemmed from repeated incidents of violence against migrant workers.

"Migrant labourers from Bengal are being tortured only in BJP-ruled states for speaking Bengali. This is illegal and cannot go on. We stand by their families," she told reporters at the city airport.

Banerjee further urged people to maintain peace and not succumb to provocation.

On the Beldanga situation, Banerjee alleged that the unrest was being deliberately instigated. "You know who is instigating in Beldanga. I do not want to name anyone. I appeal to everyone to stay calm and not give in to provocation," she said.

"They gather on Fridays, as they always have. Our Durga Puja and Shivaratri also see large gatherings. Can I stop that? Their anger is understandable. I am also upset about this. We believe in harmony across all religions," she said.

Locals in Murshidabad blocked National Highway 12 and burnt tyres on Friday to protest alleged attacks on migrant workers from the district in other states, disrupting vehicular movement, police said.

The Beldanga protest erupted after news spread about the death of a Murshidabad native who had migrated to Jharkhand for work, an officer said.

She also reassured migrant workers and their families of all sorts of assistance.

"We have started investigating this incident. We have filed cases. We have also helped migrant workers," she said.

Holding the BJP responsible for the deaths of migrant labourers from Bengal, she added, "What is happening is unjust. It is primarily happening in BJP-ruled states. Then how does the BJP think it will get support from the people of Bengal? It is a shameless party." On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Banerjee accused the Election Commission of selectively excluding names.

"Names of people belonging to the Matua, Rajbanshi and tribal communities are being selectively excluded. Every day, instructions on WhatsApp are changing. BLOs are going crazy under pressure. Already around 100 people have died," she said.

"In Malda, notices were sent to 90,000 people from a particular community. In many districts, the names of tribal citizens have been removed. Where will ordinary people go?" she asked.

She reiterated, "I have been with the people, I am with them, and I will remain with them. The struggle to uphold democracy will continue. We will fight against dictatorship, injustice, and atrocities." Banerjee further claimed that over the past two months, around 200 notices related to the SIR exercise had been issued, putting BLOs under extreme pressure. She alleged that around 100 people had died as a result.

"They have deliberately come to create riots in Bengal. This is BJP's plan. They cannot win on their own, so they are scheming. They loot and speak lies," the CM stated.

Appealing to minority communities, she said, "I request my minority brothers and sisters to remain calm. We are always with you." Amid the SIR controversy, she also asked the chief election commissioner, "Protect dignity, impartiality of your chair, only then people will respect you." Banerjee also expressed strong objections on the poll body's decision not to accept the madhyamik (class 10) admit card as a valid document for verification.

"Notices are being sent on WhatsApp. Now they are saying secondary school admit cards will also not be accepted. Domicile certificates will not work. Even though the Supreme Court has ruled, they say Aadhaar cards are invalid," she said. PTI SCH BDC MNB