Migrant workers' killing: NIA conducts raids at 6 locations in JK

Srinagar/New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at six locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the killing of two migrant workers from Punjab in Shaheed Ganj area of Srinagar last year.

On February 7, 2024, Amritpal Singh and Rohit Masi -- hailing from Chamyari in Amritsar -- were shot by suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists. Singh died on the spot while Masi succumbed to his injuries at a Srinagar hospital the next day.

The NIA took over the probe on June 15 last year on the directions of the Union Home Ministry. The NIA had earlier file charge sheet against four accused in the case.

The searches were conducted in Srinagar, Badgam and Sopore, officials said.

"The agency sleuths carried out the searches at the residences of three persons identified as Javaid Ahmad Sheikh, A R Shalla and Nisar Ahmad. Simultaneous raids were also carried out at two places in Srinagar, including a residential house and an office premises belonging to a man hailing from Sopore town," an NIA statement said.

The searches resulted in seizure of "incriminating materials" from the residence belonging to "sympathisers, cadres and overground workers" of the proscribed LeT and its offshoot The Resistance Front, it said.

"The suspects were involved in harbouring, sheltering, and providing logistical assistance to terrorists. NIA investigations in the case so far have revealed that masterminds of LeT and TRF were in touch with youth in the Kashmir Valley to orchestrate attacks on non-locals as part of a conspiracy to wage war against the government of India," the statement said.

The criminal conspiracy was reportedly planned both physically and through cyberspace, using encrypted social media applications, the agency said. PTI MIJ ABS ZMN