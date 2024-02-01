Migrant workers should be seen from larger perspective: MP minister

Indore, Feb 1 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Labour Minister Prahlad Patel has disagreed with the stereotype definition of migrant labourers and said workers in this category should be seen from a larger perspective.

Advertisment

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, he said that benefits of the government schemes for migrant labourers should be extended to the workers going out of the state and coming to the state.

"I sometimes do not agree with the definition of migrant workers because it is based on the English word 'migration' and gives it a very different meaning," Patel said after a meeting with officials of the labour commissioner's office in Indore.

The minister said a commission will give its recommendations in the coming days on migrant labourers, based on which steps will be taken for the welfare of this category of workers.

Patel also said there is a shortage of staff in the state labour department, while the workload is more.

There is a need to increase the awareness among labourers and employers about the central government's Atal Pension Yojana, he added. PTI HWP MAS GK